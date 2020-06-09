To Your Good Health: Cardiac calcium score is a screening test for artery disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend suggested I get a cardiac calcium score test to measure the amount of plaque in my heart. What is your opinion of this test?

He said since plaque is 20% calcium, the test just measures the amount of calcium in coronary arteries. Can you have coronary artery plaque without calcium? If so, would it make this test inaccurate? — R.I.

ANSWER: The coronary calcium score is a screening test for coronary artery disease. It is not appropriate for everyone, but it is a useful test for men and women at higher risk. Doctors often order it when they are uncertain whether to recommend treatment to combat risk factors for blockages in the arteries, such as people with high cholesterol. I order a few such tests a year; some of my colleagues in cardiology order many more.

People with a calcium score of zero are at very low risk for developing a heart attack in the three years after the test. However, it is possible to have blockages in the arteries without calcium, as you have suggested. This is probably why there is a small risk of heart attack with a normal calcium score.