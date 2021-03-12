To Your Good Health: Can you take a PPI forever?

With all of these risks, my preference for patients on long-term PPI is to try taking them off the medicine slowly and replace it with an H2 blocker, just as you suggest. It is effective for many, but there are some people who really need a daily PPI in order to not have significant daily symptoms. It is up to the person, but the risk of serious side effects is small enough that the benefit outweighs it for most.

DEAR DR. ROACH: After my wife and I receive both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, can we resume our gym classes and return to restaurants? We are both in good health. She is 68 and I am 70. — G.G.

ANSWER: Not immediately. The vaccine is given in two doses, three or four weeks apart, and maximum protection isn't reached for two weeks or so after the second dose. Even then, the protection isn't perfect: 94% to 95% according to the best studies for the currently available vaccines. Because there remains rampant transmission in all areas of the country, it is safest for you and your wife to continue to socially distance and wear masks. That's particularly important for people at high risk of complications.