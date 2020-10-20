To Your Good Health: Can high blood pressure readings cause high blood pressure?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had a hemorrhagic stroke in 2014. He is 75 years old. His blood pressure in the past five days has gone from 123/64 with a heart rate of 50 to 142/77 with a heart rate of 45. It will be in the green for days and then read in 140s for a couple of days. He becomes very upset when he sees the yellow light come on. He walks 2 miles each morning and thinks this should keep his BP at a normal level, in addition to the metoprolol and enalapril he takes twice daily.

I am having great difficulty in making him understand that it is normal for blood pressure readings to go up and down. I feel he is worrying about having another stroke. He takes his reading multiple times during the day. — J.L.

ANSWER: You are quite right that blood pressure goes up and down during the day, sometimes over surprisingly short periods. He is right that exercise helps keep blood pressure down, but it is usually not enough by itself, especially for a person with a history of hemorrhagic stroke (bleeding inside the brain). For these people, blood pressure control is key to preventing another stroke.

Although I recommend home blood pressure cuffs, I am concerned that seeing elevated readings is causing him to be upset — and potentially contributing to transient high blood pressure.