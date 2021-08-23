To Your Good Health: Can GERD be traced back to estrogen use?

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I seem to be highly prone to urinary tract infections, I've been using vaginal Estrace for decades. I'm 82 years old. I've developed serious gastroesophageal reflux disease, and note that there's a connection with female hormones. Two of my health care providers disagree on whether vaginal Estrace is or is not linked with GERD. I read a study online that made the link, but it doesn't tell whether the women studied used oral or vaginal Estrace, or both. Is there a way to determine this? — C.D.C.

ANSWER: Several studies have confirmed that oral estrogen, and the combination of oral estrogen with progestin, increase the likelihood of symptomatic gastroesophageal reflux disease. There has not been a connection with vaginal estrogen, nor would I expect there to be, since the blood levels of estrogen in a woman using vaginal estrogen are not higher than a woman not using vaginal estrogen.

Note that when a woman first starts vaginal estrogen, if she has severe thinning of the lining of the vulva and vagina, the estrogen can be absorbed somewhat into the body. Over time, as the lining becomes normal, the estrogen is no longer absorbed to any appreciable degree.

Unfortunately, anyone can develop GERD symptoms. It's just that vaginal estrogen doesn't increase that risk.