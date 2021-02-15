To Your Good Health: Can employment drug screening detect alcohol use?

ANSWER: Balance problems may result from relative loss of physical strength, sensation, vision and the organ of balance in the inner ear. Often, it is a combination of many of these, and treatment is often aimed at multiple areas. This includes strength and balance training, and tending to vision issues and any other medical conditions that might be affecting the nervous system.

While physical and occupational therapists may be helpful to people with severe issues, just doing simple balance exercises can help. Tai chi is a discipline that has been shown to improve strength and balance as well as to reduce falls. My colleagues at the Mayo Clinic put together a slideshow of some simple balance exercises here: tinyurl.com/Mayo-balance.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 73 years old, female and in very good health. I weigh 113 pounds, and I am 5 feet, 4 inches tall. I take no medicines. I recently had bloodwork done for cholesterol levels. My overall cholesterol is 230, HDL 80, LDL 135, triglycerides 48. I exercise regularly and am still working.

My doctor is concerned that my cholesterol is too high. She mentioned putting me on cholesterol-lowering medicine, which I am opposed to. I would like your opinion on whether my cholesterol levels are concerning. My blood pressure is normal and I have never smoked. — N.T.