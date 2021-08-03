To Your Good Health: Bones sometimes show up in unlikely places

Some surgeons use a medication such as indomethacin or celecoxib (Celebrex), or even radiation therapy, to prevent HO in high-risk individuals. This group would include those who have had symptomatic HO previously.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I take generic thyroid medication daily since my thyroidectomy. I get my levels checked every six months. Unfortunately, I am changing to a new endocrinologist who does not feel the generics are as reliable as the name brand. The generic is $3 for 90 days, but the brand name costs $200 for 90 days. — M.K.

ANSWER: I agree with your endocrinologist that the brand-name Synthroid has better quality control than the generic manufacturers; however, that difference is now very small. With some precautions, most people will do fine with generic versions of levothyroxine. I recommend patients discuss with their pharmacist how to get the same generic brand each time. Most of the time, the pharmacist is able to do this, and the levels of the hormone in the blood are almost always very stable.