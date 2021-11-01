To Your Good Health: Blood thinners necessary to combat clots in lungs

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend whose 50-year-old son is healthy except for having had his spleen removed in his 20s after an auto accident. Recently, he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. He has had extensive tests, but none of his doctors could tell him why he was getting these clots. He was told he might have to stay on blood thinners for the rest of his life. — W.B.H.

ANSWER: Blood clots in the lungs, called pulmonary emboli, most often occur in people who have known risk for them. There are many risk factors. Among the 20 or so known genetic risk factors, the most common include the factor V Leiden mutation, prothrombin gene mutations and deficiencies in protein C, protein S and antithrombin. These would be some of the many tests your friend's son had.

Not all risks factors are genetic. Deep blood clots can come from prolonged immobility, surgery, infection and cancer. Some medicines, such as estrogens, can increase blood clot risk. Sometimes, the blood clot is the first indication that one of these states exists. More of your friend's son's tests will have been looking for these conditions.