To Your Good Health: Better safe than sorry when it comes to potential COVID exposure

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am scheduled to play tennis with my friend tonight. His son tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic as of yesterday. He has not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis. Is my friend safe, and would it therefore be safe for me to play tennis with him? He seems to think he would have needed to see him three to five days before diagnosis/symptoms to be at risk. What say you? — J.G.

ANSWER: It is not safe to play tennis with your friend. A person with COVID is potentially infectious for 10 days. Had your friend and his son been exposed at the same time, your friend could be infectious now with an asymptomatic case. It's also possible that your friend got exposed by his son. Symptoms normally begin within six days after exposure, and your friend would have to have an asymptomatic case to be contagious now. People seem to be most contagious in the early stages. Still, you cannot be sure your friend is not contagious. For that reason, waiting two weeks from the time of exposure is best. Of course, if you live in an area of ongoing transmission, anyone who is not isolating themselves carefully might be exposed, and that means that you need to consider everyone as potentially contagious.