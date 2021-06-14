To Your Good Health: Beta blockers are important meds for coronary artery disease

ANSWER: Beta blockers like metoprolol have multiple beneficial actions in people with blockages in their coronary arteries. They decrease the amount of blood the heart needs by slowing the heart rate down, by keeping it from contracting so hard and by reducing blood pressure. This all helps reduce or prevent symptoms. They also help prevent some types of severe rhythm disturbances. In people with a history of any type of heart attack, even one without much damage to the heart, beta blockers have been proven to improve survival and are therefore among the most important medicines we have for people with coronary artery disease. This is true for people with occasional chest discomfort (angina), even without any history of heart attack.

While a slow heart rate can limit the ability to use beta blockers, even the small dose of beta blockers you are taking now is helpful and does not seem to be limiting your activity despite your slow heart rate. I would recommend you keep taking it, and I am sure your cardiologist would agree.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a hemorrhoid problem. I love to eat vegetables and fruits, but sometimes when I'm traveling, the destinations don't have too many choices of those. Is there anything I can safely eat or bring to help with my problem? — I.F.

ANSWER: I recommend a fiber supplement and plenty of water as protection against constipation and its attendant straining and worsening of hemorrhoidal problems. A stool softener such as docusate would be reasonable as well, but fruits and vegetables are certainly your best long-term choice due to the many other benefits.

