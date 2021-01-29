To Your Good Health: Beta blockers, ACE inhibitors can elevate potassium levels

Since your reading is higher than it has been in the past, a recheck in the near future might be a good idea to be sure your level is not on the way up. I suspect your level will be back down to where you usually run.

While I agree with your doctor that the level of 5.4 is not likely to be concerning, it would have been more humane and much better care to explain that a mild increase in potassium is expected with the medications you are on, and that there is essentially no risk of potassium-related heart problems associated with a level of 5.4, in addition to planning a follow-up level to be sure.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've been hearing about using a nebulizer with peroxide to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection. Is this effective? Is it safe? — K.G.

ANSWER: It is neither effective nor safe. Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful chemical that is toxic both to germs and to human cells. It should never be used undiluted on any part of the body, especially not on open wounds or on mucous membranes. Inhaling cleansing agents like peroxide or bleach is incredibly dangerous and can cause permanent lung damage.

You can clean a nebulizer with dilute cleansing chemicals, but never inhale anything other than the prescribed medication.

