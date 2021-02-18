To Your Good Health: Bell's palsy not likely attributable to COVID vaccine

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old male in otherwise good health. I had been fainting without warning. All my tests, including heart test, showed nothing wrong. My cardiologist inserted a pacemaker in me in hope that would help. Shortly afterward I found that fainting had been caused by toxic gas in my apartment. I had no further fainting after I left my apartment. My cardiologist says it is too dangerous to remove the pacemaker. Is there anything about my situation that I should be aware of? — G.M.

ANSWER: Fainting can have many causes. Carbon monoxide poisoning — I assume that's the toxic gas you mention — is a quite rare cause of fainting, and the diagnosis is frequently missed. CO causes nonspecific symptoms, especially headache, nausea, feeling unwell and dizziness.

Pacemakers are occasionally put in for recurrent fainting. A pacemaker should be placed when there is evidence that the fainting is caused by a very slow heart rate or by a pause in the heartbeat. It sounds like your pacemaker may have been put in unnecessarily.

Now that it is in, however, removing it is unnecessary and probably would be more harmful than beneficial. Modern pacemakers will not send an electrical message to the heart to contract if it isn't necessary. It's safer to leave it in place. Infection is the most common reason to remove a pacemaker, and that is not likely to develop, with or without the pacemaker firing.

