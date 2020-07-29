To Your Good Health: Be wary of rapid gains in waist size

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy 70-year-old woman. I have been treated for high blood pressure with losartan and amlodipine. About a year ago, I noticed my blood pressure creeping up and a twitching in my thumbs. A little while later, I was reading that amlodipine could cause muscle spasms. I had been taking it for years with no problems.

I talked with my doctor, who switched me to nifedipine. Now I have spasms all over — thighs, chest and arms throughout the day. They don't hurt; they are just annoying. My blood pressure is down, but do I have anything to worry about? — S.D.T.

ANSWER: Muscle twitching or spasms can be caused by many different conditions, but many healthy people will have this concern from time to time. 70% of people will have episodes where certain muscles twitch. Small muscles, like the muscles attached to your thumb and facial muscles and especially the eyelid, seem to be common areas where fasciculation occurs. The medical term is "fasciculation" and when it is not accompanied by other neurological issues, it rarely turns out to be a cause for concern on its own.

There isn't much information about calcium blockers like amlodipine causing fasciculations. Nifedipine is a very close cousin of amlodipine, so if one caused it, there's a likelihood that the other one will as well.

If your doctor has already performed a careful neurological exam and found nothing, you probably have little to worry about. It might be worth considering a different class of blood pressure medicine if you find the twitching annoying. Diltiazem, for example, is a very effective calcium blocker that is chemically quite distinct from amlodipine and nifedipine.

