To Your Good Health: Balancing chronic pain needs and risks of opioid prescription

Since 2015, the largest single cause of overdose deaths has been illegal synthetic opioids, especially fentanyl, although both heroin and prescription opiates continue to kill increasing numbers of people. The solution to the problem of illegal fentanyl is elusive and well beyond my expertise. However, many of those using illegal opioids got their addiction from legal opioids, which is why casual prescribing of large amounts needs to stop.

Policies on prescription opioids require flexibility to allow physicians to prescribe long-term opiates appropriately while still cutting down on unnecessary prescriptions. Physicians who prescribe these drugs are obliged to do so safely and effectively; otherwise, they shouldn't be prescribing them.

We need to work together to reduce all overdose deaths, whether they are from prescription or street drugs. Opiate addiction is preventable and treatable in most cases. People who recover from opiate addiction get their lives back, which is good for everyone.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you tell me what causes small boils all over the head? They are very painful. — L.D.S.