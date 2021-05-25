To Your Good Health: Autoimmune disease is no reason to change vaccine course

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT getting the second shot due to my autoimmune disease, which has been called rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or a variety of 150 possibilities. I also have MGUS (monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance), chronic low white and red blood cell counts, and stage 3 kidney disease. I have been told that I am at risk for a stroke due to the possibility of blood clots from a constant high homocysteine of 10.5.

As you can guess, I have a nephrologist, internist, rheumatologist and oncologist. None can advise beyond saying it's OK and my decision. I know it is impossible to predict, but what are your thoughts? Are these preexisting conditions a red flag to not complete the course? — S.H.

ANSWER: As you correctly say, it is impossible to predict the future. What I see in your clinical history is that getting COVID-19 and having a very bad outcome is far more worrisome than side effects from getting the vaccine. Blood clots, for example, are a major danger in COVID infection, but the risk from the vaccine appears to be minuscule. Millions of people have taken the vaccines, many with the same concerns and even medical conditions you have. As of this writing, there are no reported deaths due to the vaccine, and the rate of serious side effects is about one person per 10,000. By contrast, millions of people have gotten sick with COVID-19, and hundreds of thousands in the U.S. alone have died. Millions more are living with long-term complications of COVID-19.