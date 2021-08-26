To Your Good Health: Assessing estrogen replacement after ovary and uterus removal

Other risks include an increase in blood clots. The association between estrogen and heart disease remains uncertain, but it appears that women over 65 have a greater risk from heart disease than women within a few years of menopause (who may have a reduced risk of heart disease with unopposed estrogen). Estrogen reduces the risk of osteoporotic fractures and of colon cancer as well as diabetes risk.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about routine bloodwork — including D and magnesium levels — that is usually part of a yearly physical. In the morning I take a multivitamin and calcium supplement with D3 and magnesium. Should I stop taking any or all of these a few days before fasting bloodwork to get an accurate reading? — S.M.

ANSWER: Most people don't need to take magnesium and calcium supplements, but if your doctor has recommended it, then you absolutely do want to take it when you get your blood levels checked. Your doctor wants to know whether the doses you are taking are getting you into the desired level. The same is true with blood pressure and diabetes medicines: The goal isn't (usually) to see whether you still have the condition, it's to be sure the doses are correct.