To Your Good Health: Arterial-brachial index measures artery blockage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 88-year-old woman in good health except that I have had a lot of leg and back pain in the past two or so years. I had spinal stenosis, and I have arthritis as well. A vascular surgeon performed a lower extremity duplex Doppler test last month. It showed an ankle-brachial index of 0.76 on the right and 0.57 on the left. The surgeon said nothing has changed since the last test and that I should see him again in a year. I need help because I'm in pain, and there is no medication that helps. I stay fairly active and take care of my 93-year-old husband who suffers from dementia, as well as doing all the cooking, shopping and cleaning. — FP

ANSWER: The arterial-brachial index is a measure of blockages in the arteries. Levels between 0.4 and 0.9 often come with symptoms. The symptoms of blocked arteries are pain with exercise, often in the calf muscles, which go away within a minute or so of stopping exercise. This is due to the muscles not getting enough oxygen-rich blood to support activity. As the arterial-brachial index gets lower, below 0.4, leg pain may occur even at rest, and people are at risk for nonhealing ulcers.