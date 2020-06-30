To Your Good Health: Are frequent nighttime bathroom trips from overactive bladder?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman who suffered with urinary tract infections until my gynecologist prescribed estradiol, which I currently take.

The UTIs are now infrequent, but I am sleep deprived from waking up four or five times per night to go to the bathroom. I relieve myself before I go to bed and do not drink liquid after 4:00 p.m. I have bags under my eyes and am totally exhausted during the day. Do I suffer from overactive bladder, or is it something more serious? — W.S.

ANSWER: You have nocturia, from the Latin word for night ("nox") and Greek for urine ("ouron"). Many conditions can cause this symptom. Making the correct diagnosis is essential in order to treat you effectively.

Overactive bladder is a likely cause. OAB is caused by spasmodic contraction of the smooth muscle deep in the walls of the bladder. These spasms may be caused by neurological conditions, bacteria in the bladder or have no identifiable reason. Incontinence may or may not be involved, but men and women with this condition usually note a sudden need to go to the bathroom — the medical term, "urgency," is very apropos. OAB is treated with a combination of pelvic floor exercises, lifestyle changes and medications, if needed.