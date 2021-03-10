To Your Good Health: Anxiety behind the wheel not necessarily due to medication

Your issue may not be the medication. Anxiety can have many causes, not only medication. A visit with your doctor or a mental health professional may be of value in treating anxiety, which affects much more than driving.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 87 years old and was told by the cardiologist that I had two leaky valves. One was the pulmonic valve, and was "mild." The other was the mitral valve and was "trivial." I asked my primary care doctor, and she said a lot of people have this.

I take atorvastatin and lisinopril. Is there anything that can be done about this at my age? I tire more easily and get palpitations that scare me. What's going to happen to me? — D.S.

ANSWER: There is nothing quite as scary as being told there is something wrong with your heart. The idea of leaky valves can be very upsetting.

The cardiologist must have gotten an echocardiogram to make the diagnosis of leaky valves. This uses sound waves to get very detailed information about the heart function, especially the valves. The echocardiogram is so sensitive that it can find very small levels of backward flow (called "regurgitation") through the valve.

Your primary doctor was right that many people have this, but I don't think she reassured you sufficiently. Most people have trivial or mild regurgitation in one or more of the valves of the heart. When the severity is rated as trivial or mild, it very rarely needs treatment. I do not think the findings on your valves are related to the tiredness or palpitations. Both of those concerns are not uncommon and often do not have specific, identifiable causes.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0