To Your Good Health: Anxiety about insomnia meds is keeping woman awake

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don't sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg. I am at my wits' end. I have OCD about insomnia — I worry what will happen to me with all of this sleep loss. My doctor says I am relatively healthy, with normal blood pressure and recent blood tests. Should I see a psychiatrist? Maybe they can find some med that would work. — Anon.

ANSWER: Insomnia is a common problem, and while medication treatment can be useful, medications should not be the first line of treatment. Most people with insomnia do well with behavioral changes. Hopefully, you have made some of these changes over 50 years of having insomnia.