To Your Good Health: Antibiotics for recurrent UTI cause concern

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a fit 85-year-old woman. I walk regularly and eat healthily. I have severe COPD and have been on the recommended dosage of Symbicort for 40 to 50 years. Within the past several years I have been getting urinary tract infections every second month, if not every month. My doctor has given me a standing order for urinalysis and culture to determine the infection, and prescriptions for an antibiotic to start when needed until the proper source is found. I am concerned that I take antibiotics eight to 10 times per year, sometimes for several weeks. Is there any substitute for Symbicort if that is contributing to these infections? I fear becoming immune to antibiotics. — L.F.

ANSWER: I think it is unlikely that Symbicort, which is a combination of the inhaled steroid budesonide and the long-acting beta agonist formoterol, has anything to do with your urinary tract infections. In women in their 80s, by far the most common cause for a UTI is loss of estrogen leading to thinning in the lining of the vulva and vagina, including the lining of the urethra. Without a good seal from healthy tissue, bacteria can get into the urethra and bladder, causing a urine infection. Your primary doctor or a gynecologist can take a look and prescribe topical estrogen if needed.