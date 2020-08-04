To Your Good Health: Anti-Parkinson's medication also helps prevent influenza

Because the action of amantadine is so specific against flu, taking it wouldn't have an effect on bronchitis or pneumonia outside those triggered by seasonal influenza. Amantadine is not as effective as vaccination at preventing flu, so continue getting the flu shot.

Schedule a visit with a psychiatrist, who generally has more experience treating side effects of psychiatric drugs than primary care doctors. You may still need amantadine or something else to help with those side effects. Benztropine is the usual medication used now.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column regularly and was particularly interested in your answer about anti-jkb and blood donation. I have hemochromatosis. For years I gave blood regularly to my local blood bank — they knew of my diagnosis and I put it on all the forms each time. They, in turn, made the donation available for transfusions. When the Red Cross absorbed the local blood bank a few years ago, I was told that my blood could not be used for transfusions. I now go to a hematologist's office for phlebotomy, and my blood is thrown away. The hematologist says that this is a terrible waste, as he believes my blood to be untainted. What is wrong with my blood that the Red Cross won't use it? — J.