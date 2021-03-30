To Your Good Health: An injection in the arm can protect the whole body

The first two COVID-19 vaccines use a new technique: mRNA "tells" the muscle cells in the arm to make a specific protein (the "spike protein") that the coronavirus uses to enter cells. Once again, the mRNA and the spike protein are destroyed by the natural systems of the body, but not before the body learns how to recognize this critical part of the coronavirus. These vaccines have proven to be very effective at preventing infection, especially serious infection.

Vaccines can be given in other parts of the body. Some are given into the gluteal muscle, especially in children. Some are given orally. But all approved vaccines, even those for emergency use, have been proven to be effective.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have osteoporosis caused by heartburn medication. So now what type of osteoporosis medicine can I take? — B.K.

ANSWER: Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole (Prilosec) can interfere with the body's ability to absorb calcium. There is a small increase in osteoporosis among long-term users of PPIs, although the evidence for an increase in fractures is less convincing. Still, I recommend increasing dietary calcium in women and men on long-term proton pump inhibitors — and think twice before using proton pump inhibitors long term to begin with, unless they are absolutely needed.