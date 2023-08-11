DEAR DR. ROACH: I was recently admitted to the hospital after a fall and required IV hydration. Since then, I have seen advertisements for water everywhere. I will admit to feeling better when drinking alkaline water with electrolytes. The issues are cost and so many used up bottles in landfills.

I have been a tap water drinker for decades and toted my water in refillable bottles. Recycling is not available where I live. In addition, bringing home these filled bottles from stores creates additional work for my caregivers. I have been told and read online that adding a pinch of salt, sugar and baking soda to a glass of water will give me the same boost as these commercial waters. Is this true? — J.A.

ANSWER: The quality of water in almost all of Canada and the U.S. is excellent, so there is almost never a need to drink bottled water for health. Some people prefer the taste of bottled water to their own local tap water, but it is much more expensive and less convenient. As you mention, it also creates waste.

The amount of electrolytes in commercial waters is negligible. For the brand I think you are referring to, in an 8-ounce glass, there is 2.5 mg of potassium (the amount in 1/500th of a banana); 2.5 mg of calcium (the amount in a few drops of milk); and 3.75 mg of magnesium (the same amount in about seven pumpkin seeds). The electrolytes are added for taste, not health — unlike sports drinks that are designed to replete electrolytes lost during exercise. There is no sodium and no sugar in the water you mentioned.

A 16th of a teaspoon of baking soda will alkalinize your glass of water to a pH value of 9, but this also isn't necessarily for health. Your body instantly neutralizes the water upon swallowing, and your stomach acid vastly overpowers that tiny dose of bicarbonate. This also adds sodium, which may not be what you want.

Unless your doctor has told you that you need extra electrolytes, regular water is perfect for rehydrating. There's no reason to choose bottled water for any health reason. We get the electrolytes we need from food.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have severe diverticulosis. I was recently told by doctors in the ER that many doctors aren't prescribing antibiotics for diverticulitis anymore. If so, how do you get rid of the infection? — R.H.S.

ANSWER: Diverticula are pouches in the colon. They were traditionally thought to be caused from high pressure in the colon (such as in people with constipation); however, recent studies have shown that constipation doesn't increase risk for diverticulosis.

When diverticula become infected, they develop into diverticulitis. This can be a very serious infection requiring inpatient hospitalization.

In regards to people with uncomplicated diverticulitis who don't have a reason to be in the hospital, a recent study showed that most people with scan-proven diverticulitis, whose symptoms could be controlled in the emergency room, will resolve their infections without antibiotics. Only 6% of people will require hospitalization (as opposed to 3% in those who received antibiotics).

Treating conservatively without antibiotics is reasonable in selected patients. People over 70; those with severe pain; those with significant heart or liver disease; those with diabetes and organ damage; and those with a condition that suppresses the immune system were not eligible for the study and should be treated with antibiotics.