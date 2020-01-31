To Your Good Health: Alcohol is a major contributor to brother's inflamed esophagus

DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother is 65 years old and was spitting up when eating. He went for an endoscopy yesterday and was diagnosed with Grade 3 esophagitis.

He has been drinking five glasses of wine daily for years. Did this cause his problem? He said he will stop drinking wine and drink some other, less acidic alcohol. What is esophagitis and what can he do to get better? — G.G.

ANSWER: Esophagitis is inflammation of the esophagus, which has many possible causes. The most likely cause, just from total numbers, is reflux esophagitis. That is caused by stomach contents and acid going backward from the stomach into the esophagus. The acid causes chemical damage to the esophagus. The fact that your brother has been "spitting up" — that is, having food contents coming all the way back to the mouth — is strong evidence of esophageal reflux.