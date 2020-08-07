To Your Good Health: Active surveillance is today's approach to some prostate cancer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 58 years old and have early stage prostate cancer. My PSA is 6.5. How do you know when "wait and see" is the right approach? If I do need treatment, what are your thoughts about high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU)? Why don't some insurances cover the procedure? — T.B.

ANSWER: "Wait and see" or "watchful waiting" was a strategy discussed in the 1980s. It came from the observation that a lot of prostate cancer behaved very indolently. Years could go by without the cancer causing problems. Since prostate cancer treatment, mostly surgery, risked the significant side effects of incontinence and sexual dysfunction, urologists and oncologists reasoned that observation would cause a lot less harm than surgery. For some patients, the benefit of treatment was small.

This has evolved into "active surveillance." This is appropriate for men whose cancers are low risk or very low risk. Instead of watching and waiting for something bad to happen, men in active surveillance have periodic evaluations of PSA and tumor size, and if the cancer becomes higher risk, they are treated aggressively.