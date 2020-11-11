To Your Good Health: Acne is not typically itchy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old woman recently diagnosed with hearing loss, and I am devastated, to say the least. About a year ago, my doctor told me I have very narrow ear canals — first time I have heard that! — and that it can contribute to hearing loss. I was also told our ear canals narrow as we age. Does that mean my ear canals will continue to narrow and in 10 years I will be completely deaf? — J.B.

ANSWER: The causes of hearing loss are divided into those that cause loss of conduction of sound to the cochlea, which is the organ of hearing, and those that affect the nerves from the cochlea to the brain, called sensorineural hearing loss.

Conductive hearing loss can be caused by a blocked ear canal, usually by buildup of excess ear wax. The ear canal itself can swell due to chronic inflammation or infection. It may also be blocked by tumors, such as bone tumors (osteoma) or a cholesteatoma. The small bones of the middle ear may develop a condition called otosclerosis, which is a very common, and familial, cause of hearing loss.

Unless you have chronic inflammation of the ear canal or a tumor, progressive blockage of the ear canal is quite a rare cause of hearing loss.

Nerve damage, commonly caused by excess loud noise or by aging, is a whole separate cause of hearing loss. Some people have elements of both conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. However, essentially all causes of hearing loss can be treated. An ear, nose and throat specialist, working with an audiologist, are the experts in diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss.

