To Your Good Health: A urologist treats ED caused by blood flow blockages

ANSWER: A hernia is a defect in the abdominal wall, with the possibility that the abdominal contents, such as bowel, could come through the opening. An epigastric hernia occurs in the midline between the navel and the bottom of the breastbone. Extensive physical conditioning, such as you probably received during Army training, is a known risk factor for epigastric hernia.

There's one critical piece of information you haven't told me, and that is whether the hernia is causing symptoms, usually pain. If there is pain, you would have to decide by weighing the risk of surgery against the benefit of pain relief. Most people with epigastric hernias have only mild discomfort. Although surgery is typically lower risk, any surgery has risks, and because of your history of heart attack and known blockages, your risk is higher than an average 82-year-old's. The fact that your cardiologist is recommending against this should be taken very seriously.

In absence of symptoms, or with very mild symptoms, I would not recommend surgery for a person in your situation. The risk of complications from an epigastric hernia is small. The most dangerous complication is a loop of bowel coming through the hernia opening and getting stuck (called incarceration) or worse yet, losing its blood supply (called strangulation). These are surgical emergencies, and happen in 2%-3% of people every year. That's the overall number; epigastric has a lower risk. Obviously, repair at a younger age makes more sense due to a longer lifetime of risk as well as (usually) lower risk from surgery.

