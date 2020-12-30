To Your Good Health: A single word can have several medical meanings

The term "abortion" is vague and may refer to any of a number of very different clinical scenarios. Physicians must be careful to use the correct terms, as the implications differ greatly.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently read your comments to the patient who had taken tramadol for many years safely, but had a new physician unwilling to prescribe it. Many states have implemented new rules and guidelines regarding the prescribing of any controlled substance to help with the opiate overdose epidemic.

These rules greatly reduce the number of days and number of prescriptions that can be written. Physicians are required to check databases before prescribing. There are specific rules regarding patient follow-ups and documentation. I suspect that a chronic cough is not an allowed condition to warrant long-term opiate use. A number of physicians are now nervous and afraid of board actions and losing their license if they do not comply. — P.K.

ANSWER: I have empathy for physicians who are genuinely worried about losing their licenses. I also understand that there have been many instances in which medical providers have been complicit in overprescribing opiates, and that has a large factor in the current epidemic of prescription drug abuse.