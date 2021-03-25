To Your Good Health: A range of blood pressure readings can be telling

You can help keep blood pressure down by eating a diet that is lower in salt, getting regular exercise and managing stress. A diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, and lower in processed foods than most North Americans get, reduces heart disease risk independent of blood pressure.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote a column on taking high blood pressure medications later in the evening, specifically near bedtime. It is my understanding that some people's blood pressure will drop so low in this situation the perfusion pressure to the optic nerve will be insufficient. This can lead to glaucomalike atrophy of the nerve, potentially leading to loss of function.

If one is best served with late-evening high blood pressure medications, then it seems careful follow up to determine if loss of optic nerve is occurring should be recommended. — K.S.

ANSWER: You are correct that dropping the blood pressure too quickly can limit blood flow to the brain, and the retina is in fact brain tissue, with the same potential for injury. However, the medicines for high blood pressure in common use now do not suddenly drop blood pressure to the point where there is a risk of damage to the tissues. The brain has a very highly developed ability to maintain blood flow across a wide range of blood pressures.

Importantly, the trial that has provided evidence to nighttime blood pressure medicine showed a decrease in stroke risk by half. Although the optic nerve itself was not evaluated in the study, the better control of high blood pressure outweighs any potential risk of too-low blood pressure. Regular eye exams in a person with high blood pressure are recommended no matter when medication is taken.

