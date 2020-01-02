To Your Good Health: A case where supplements can be harmful

I seldom recommend multivitamins. Recently, study after study has shown no benefit to taking them. I would much rather people add more fresh vegetables, fruits and legumes to their diet. These have proven benefit beyond their vitamin content.

I'd ask your doctor if there is a specific reason to be concerned about vitamin intake beyond your suboptimal diet. If you still want to take a vitamin, you could consider "B complex" vitamins with vitamin C. These have negligible calcium and no vitamin D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Some studies show that people who have their appendix removed do not develop Parkinson's disease or do so more slowly. My father had some symptoms of Parkinson's but never became as ill as his brothers and sisters, who had severe cases. My father had his appendix removed. I am curious about this. Do you think more research will be done?

ANSWER: More research has indeed been done, even since A.L.R. submitted this question. A study from last year in October looked at records of 1.7 million people and showed a 20% decreased incidence of Parkinson's disease -- a progressive neurological disease predominantly affecting movement -- in people who had undergone appendectomy. Further, the study showed a delay of over three years in the onset of Parkinson's, suggesting that the appendix may play a role.