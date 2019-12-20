To You Good Health: Battery of screening tests didn't predict stepdad's stroke

Screening tests can miss several potential sources of stroke. This can lead to an inappropriate sense of security, which could keep a person from seeking medical attention quickly in the event of symptoms. Even for areas that the screening test can see, such as the carotid arteries, it is possible to have a false negative test — disease is present but isn't registered by the test.

The other problem with screening tests, especially in those done in people with low risks, is that the test can say there is a problem when there isn't. This is called a false positive test, and can lead to unnecessary follow-up testing and a great deal of worry.

After a stroke, doctors try hard to identify the underlying cause, so it can be treated if possible. Your stepfather should have undergone a thorough evaluation. If a cause is identified, it would be appropriate to see whether the screening test was wrong or if the stroke was from a cause that was not looked for in the battery of screening tests he got.