Rewards, micromanaging aren't effective long-term solutions

Q: My husband sometimes gives our very defiant 7-year-old daughter "prizes" for doing what she is told. The other night, for example, Juliette didn’t like what I chose for her to wear the next day to school and threw a mega-tantrum. I didn’t give in, but the next morning, she came downstairs saying she looked stupid and began weeping piteously, which never fails to tug at my husband’s heartstrings.

Without my knowing, he took her aside and told her if she wore what “Mommy picked out for you,” he would take her to her favorite store on the weekend (which he did, over my objections). I think this was wrong, wrong, wrong, but he insists that it doesn’t hurt to do it every so often, especially if it’s going to restore peace to our household. Help us!

A: Before I answer your question, I’m going to point out that a conflict between you and Juliette over what outfit she wears to school strongly suggests you are guilty of what I call Magnificent Maternal Micromanagement (MMM). If that’s true, you’re hardly alone among today’s moms, which should be no consolation at all.