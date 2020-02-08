Random Review: Michelle Obama's book to be discussed

Fay Stetz-Waters, director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, will review "Becoming" by Michelle Obama as part of the Random Review series of book reviews. It will take place at noon on Feb. 12 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Obama’s memoir begins with her growing up in a working-class family on the south side of Chicago. It follows her life as she gains an education, enters the workforce, meets and marries Barack Obama, starts a family, and spends eight years as the first African American First Lady in the White House. Her story is told with warmth, intelligence, and wit. We learn how, as a private, quiet person, she dealt with the incessant intrusions that come with life as a president’s wife and was still able to both keep her children out of the limelight and develop her own initiatives to promote healthy lives for the nation’s children.
Stetz-Waters commitment to justice began at age 5. She was the sister who was always blamed for her twin’s mischief. Thus, she grew up as a strong advocate for justice. Fay served in the Marine Corps- enlisting at 17 against her mother’s wishes- and then as a 911 dispatcher. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Trinity College and then attended Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, where she wrote extensively on constitutional issues such as marriage equality, transgender rights, and crime victims’ rights.
As an attorney, she represented Linn and Benton County’s most vulnerable community members on a variety of legal issues, and as an adjudicator, she worked as administrative law judge for the Employment Department, a hearings officer for the Parole Board, an equity associate at Oregon State University and as a Linn County Circuit Court Judge. Currently, Fay works as a senior assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice.
Up next: Coming up in March Joey Spatafora will review "The Tangled Tree of Life: A Radical New History of Life" by David Quammen. The program is on March 11.