Random Review: Author to participate in book program

Mishele Mennett of Corvallis will be joined onscreen by author Henry Alford when she presents a review Wednesday of "And Then We Danced" as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series.

The program will take place via GoToWebinar. It is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

Mennett is a professional dancer, choreographer and instructor who has been dancing since age 6 when she fell in love with the magic of ballet dancers swirling across the stage. She studied at the Alvin Ailey School in New York and holds a master of fine arts in dance from Florida State University.

She has performed and taught in Palm Beach, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and in the mid-Willamette Valley. She has taught, choreographed and performed with Pacific Tap Dance Company and at OSU, UO, Western Oregon as well as the Majestic Theater, and opened the first Pilates studio in Corvallis in 1992.

For more than two decades, Alford has been an acclaimed “participatory journalist” and writer of humor and cultural topics for the New Yorker. He also has written several books and contributed to the New York Times and other publications.