Random Review: Author to participate in book program

Mishele Mennett of Corvallis will be joined onscreen by author Henry Alford when she presents a review Wednesday of "And Then We Danced" as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series.
The program will take place via GoToWebinar. It is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.
Mennett is a professional dancer, choreographer and instructor who has been dancing since age 6 when she fell in love with the magic of ballet dancers swirling across the stage. She studied at the Alvin Ailey School in New York and holds a master of fine arts in dance from Florida State University.
She has performed and taught in Palm Beach, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and in the mid-Willamette Valley. She has taught, choreographed and performed with Pacific Tap Dance Company and at OSU, UO, Western Oregon as well as the Majestic Theater, and opened the first Pilates studio in Corvallis in 1992.
For more than two decades, Alford has been an acclaimed “participatory journalist” and writer of humor and cultural topics for the New Yorker. He also has written several books and contributed to the New York Times and other publications.
"And Then We Danced: A Voyage Into the Groove" is part memoir, part cultural history. Inspired by his own experiences as a middle-aged neophyte dancer, this witty book explores many forms of dance from ballet to hip-hop, touches on the careers and works of numerous dancers of many styles, and ponders the role of dancing in human culture and modern life. He will appear onscreen during the final 10 minutes or so of the review.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Up next: Next month’s review, the final one of the season, willl be on Jan. 9 when retired Oregon State University history professor William G. Robbins will review "Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History" by Dan Flores. Random Review will take July and August off and resume in September.