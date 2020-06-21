Philip S. Wenz: It’s time for a Green New Deal

“We’ll pay for [the Green New Deal] just as we pay for all else: Congress will authorize necessary spending, and Treasury will spend.”
— Robert Hockett, Cornell law and public policy professor
Let’s start with a dose of reality: The idea that America’s economy will “bounce back” to its pre-pandemic state in the next few months or years is…delusional.
The present economy is based on consumerism. But discretionary consumer spending on goods ranging from clothes to cars has pretty much ground to a halt. And reduced consumption means cuts in production and the consequent disruption of the supply chains.
Spending on services including restaurants, hotels and nonessential travel is also way down. As well as being strapped for cash, people are afraid of the coronavirus, a fear that will inhibit service-sector recovery for at least 18 months — the minimum amount of time needed to immunize most people — if a vaccine can be developed.
Unemployment is at Depression-era levels, and certainly will get worse as state and local governments are forced by revenue cuts to reduce services and lay off workers. Any upticks in job creation will likely be temporary and overwhelmed by the general economic downturn. Rather than a robust recovery, what we can expect is breadlines, mortgage defaults, evictions and, at best, economic stagnation; at worst, a death spiral.
The only solution to this great falling apart is federal intervention. The government must keep doing what it’s been doing — throwing massive amounts of money at the problem — for as long as it takes to forestall chronic economic depression. Fortunately, with the Fed’s interest rates at or below zero we can keep borrowing, at least for now.
But it’s reasonable to ask, aside from maintaining the economic patient on life support, what are we getting for all the debt we will perforce accumulate? Also, do we really want to spend several years trying to get back to our pre-pandemic economy, which was far from equitable and was destroying the planet?
Wouldn’t it make more sense for us to view the current crisis as an opportunity both to create a more stable, viable economy for everyone and to dramatically reduce our impact on the planet before we render it uninhabitable?
Fortunately, the Green New Deal (GND), a nonbinding resolution addressing those issues, has already been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. It awaits only the proper alignment of various political stars to become a formal legislative agenda.
As its name implies, the GND combines ideas from Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and the “Green Movement” which aims to reduce America’s greenhouse emissions to zero and rebuild our cities and infrastructure so they are more in tune with nature. The GND would create government-funded work programs to build a 21st-century infrastructure that features a national renewable energy grid, high-speed trains and other energy-efficient, ubiquitous public transportation amenities. It would also refurbish millions of buildings for energy efficiency and rebuild our cities, especially our inner cities, so they become positive energy and food sources rather than sinks.
Who would these work programs employ? To begin with, they would employ many of the 35-to-40 million people who have been put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic. And since many of those people occupied the lower rungs of the economic ladder before the pandemic, the GND will help us address America’s endemic poverty — both by providing basic, well -paying employment and by reconstituting a domestic labor force skilled in the construction, technical and administrative arts.
So, the GND can address multiple problems simultaneously. And while many with vested interests in the collapsing status quo will proffer the usual arguments as to why the GND can’t work, they should remember that many of today’s young environmentalists are asking, “What’s your plan?” at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
