Philip S. Wenz: It’s time for a Green New Deal

The only solution to this great falling apart is federal intervention. The government must keep doing what it’s been doing — throwing massive amounts of money at the problem — for as long as it takes to forestall chronic economic depression. Fortunately, with the Fed’s interest rates at or below zero we can keep borrowing, at least for now.

But it’s reasonable to ask, aside from maintaining the economic patient on life support, what are we getting for all the debt we will perforce accumulate? Also, do we really want to spend several years trying to get back to our pre-pandemic economy, which was far from equitable and was destroying the planet?

Wouldn’t it make more sense for us to view the current crisis as an opportunity both to create a more stable, viable economy for everyone and to dramatically reduce our impact on the planet before we render it uninhabitable?

Fortunately, the Green New Deal (GND), a nonbinding resolution addressing those issues, has already been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. It awaits only the proper alignment of various political stars to become a formal legislative agenda.