Philip S. Wenz: Australia: The oven down under

“This is coal. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be scared.”

— Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

By the end of this decade, we will have crossed one of two opposing tipping points. The first would tip us toward an irreversible global environmental catastrophe; the second toward an era of environmental restoration and its attendant prosperity.

But, come January 2030, how will we know which threshold we’ve crossed? What indicators will tell us which way we’ve tipped?

By the mid 2020s, two countries, Australia and Brazil, could serve as bellwethers for the rest of the planet. Both countries are large, with G-20 economies that rank among the world’s wealthiest; both are currently run by what could be fairly characterized as “anti-environmental” governments; and both are at the forefront of the climate crisis — Australia because of its propensity toward drought, Brazil because of the possible collapse of the Amazon rain forest. Here we’ll consider the case of Australia, and devote the next column in this series to Brazil.