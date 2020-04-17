Oregon death toll hits 70

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has hit 70.

Oregon Health Authority officials reported Friday that there have been six new fatalities, which brings the state’s total to 70.

All six individuals were 65 years of age or older and all had underlying medical conditions. Multnomah County continues to lead Oregon’s fatalities list with 28 deaths, followed by Marion (12), Washington (7), and Linn and Yamhill with six apiece.

All of Linn County’s deaths have occurred at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Linn has 57 cases overall, including three new ones that were part of Friday’s announcement.

No new Benton County cases were revealed Friday, leaving Benton with 27 cases and four deaths.

Oregon has 1,785 positive cases, an increase of 49 since Thursday’s report.

The OHA also released an update to its epidemic modeling report, which helps Oregon’s leaders understand the progression and the projections for the COVID-19 outbreak.