Miscellaneous musings: The simple act of washing your hands

A few years ago I wrote a column on conserving water during hand washing. Today’s column is very nearly the same,but with the emphasis on cleanliness.
If you read my original column, you will remember that I said it only takes a very small trickle of water to thoroughly clean your hands. I stand by that criteria. It is not the amount of water you use that will clean your hands. Rather, it is the amount of time you spend and how much of the area below your wrists you actually wash.
Quietly watch someone who is washing their hands. Typically, they turn on the water faucet to full pressure, squirt soap on their hands, and vigorously rub their palms together while they rinse the soap down the drain. Those hands may look squeaky clean, but they are not actually clean.
It takes skill to clean hands and over the past few weeks I have read many directives on how to wash hands. This quote from the The Atlantic is typical:
“Wash your hands for 20 seconds, regularly. Note that soap works ideally in combination with scrubbing and heat, but cold water works far better than nothing. You do not need antibacterial soap; the coronavirus is a virus, not a bacterium.”
Every hand washing recommendation sounds the same. Wash for 20 seconds. Say the ABCs. Count to 20. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Sing Happy Birthday
I assure you, your hands are not clean and, worse, are not virus free!
Here is the routine I taught my first and second graders:
You have free articles remaining.
• First thing in the classroom and when you first arrive home from anywhere, wash your hands!
• Put soap in one hand, turn on the water with the other.
• Adjust water to a trickle so it “breaks” about two to three inches from the faucet. Yes, it is a very little bit of water trickling down. Trust me, I know what I am doing.
• Thoroughly wet the non-soap hand, you won’t need any more water than what is on your hand.
• Join the soap hand to the water hand and make bubbles. Scrub palms, backs, and between fingers. Don’t forget the thumbs! Research has found that most thumbs are never touched with soap.
• Rinse. If you have made enough bubbles, the soap rinses off easily.
This routine also works with bar soaps and takes approximately 20 seconds.
Also remember to keep your hands away from your face while you are out in public. Save the picking, rubbing, and scratching for after you return home and have thoroughly washed your hands.
Magically, absences in my classroom plummeted when we all knew “how” to wash our hands.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com