“Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream … merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream.”

Sound familiar?

This little ditty was written by Eliphalet Oram Lyte in 1852. I’m sure most of you have at least heard this and probably have sung the song throughout your lives. It is a cute little ditty that has been passed along to our children and grandchildren.

It has many off-the-wall renditions as well.

This: “Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream. Throw your teacher overboard, listen to her scream!”

Or … “Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream. If your boat fills up with water, then you’ve got a leak!”

When I was teaching, we would frequently sing during our daily transitions and “Row Your Boat” was one of the favorites.

Somewhere, in my many years, I was given a very different take on the original lyrics, and it became the song that guides my life.

Here is what I carry with me:

Row … but not just row! You have to row, row, row!

Life is a lot of work. Every day has its difficulties and hardships. We have to be prepared and ready to face the life we are given, and it isn’t always easy. Rowing is hard work!

Your boat. YOUR boat! No one else’s boat. YOUR boat!

Keep your hands off other people’s boats! But of course, there might be times when friends or family or total strangers need some help. We must be ready to lend a hand when it is wanted. Just remember, in most cases, we need to keep our hands (and opinions) off other people’s boats.

Gently … Remember, always, ALWAYS gently!

So much of what we experience in our lives is doled out with a stick. I learned a long time ago that using a stick, even a metaphorical stick, generally leads to the problem’s getting bigger rather than smaller. We can hold each other accountable, but gently works better than a stick.

Down, I repeat, “down the stream.”

Don’t go upstream unless you absolutely have to. Go down the stream! Going downstream makes things so much easier, and you won’t be running into everyone and everything and making everyone angry as they try to avoid running into you as you are rowing upstream. Row downstream!

Merrily … but not just merrily … Merrily! Merrily! Merrily! Merrily!

Our lives will be so much more pleasant when we are able to find the good in each other and ourselves. Find ways to keep a smile on your face. When there is a smile on your face, this song is in your heart.

Life is but a dream!

Make the most of it!