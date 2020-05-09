Miscellaneous Musings: What legacy will we leave our children?

So, in case you haven’t noticed in the news and in person, the world has changed in the past two months. And, not just here in the Willamette Valley as I wrote about last month, but around the world!
There are places that have not seen a clear sky for decades. People are waking up to crystal clear blue skies, vistas of mountains and seas, and air that does not clog the lungs.
People who have grown accustomed to the dull, insidious roar of traffic are hearing the birds and the bees and the silence of a star-filled black sky. They are listening to the crystal quiet that has been hidden by the constant roar of oil-fed vehicles on the ground and in the air.
The irony in this story is that for the past 50 years we have tried in all manner of ways to work toward cleaning our filthy air, land, and oceans to no avail. We each stand in our own square yard and feel powerless to make a difference in the big picture.
Since the early 1970s many of us have focused our lives on effecting change for our Earth. We learned to recycle, reduce our plastic footprints, and find ways to reuse what doesn’t need to be thrown away after only one use.
These efforts have been great but we have barely kept up in those 50 years in terms of cleaning our atmosphere and our water or changing our climate.
But now, after 50 years of essentially no change in how we treat our planet, skies are blue across the globe, CO2 has dropped, and the rate of deaths from pollution has gone down. We’re doing it!
Yes, people have died from an out of control virus in these few months. And while I sorely miss being able to spend time with my children and grandchildren, an upside that cannot be ignored is the huge change in their atmosphere!
I am thrilled that their generation is experiencing the kind of climate clarity that blessed me while growing up. I had almost forgotten what the sky and the air used to look like. I was unaware of how much noise we generate until the noise stopped.
We can do this! Youth all over the world are begging us to protect their future. Do we deny them?
We have literally stopped our oil gluttony in the past two months. We now can see the evidence of how it has damaged our Earth. Do we just shrug our shoulders and go back to what we have always done? If we do, as the saying goes, we will get what we’ve always got.
Is that the legacy we want to leave our children? Let’s make a difference for them!
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
