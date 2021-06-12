Miscellaneous musings: War, arms industry seldom for good of all

As a young girl I had high aspirations for myself. I would be an inventor and create the most wonderful something that would be remembered far into eternity. Or, I would become a famous artist, or an astronaut, or an intrepid African explorer.
My aspirations were challenged by reminders from my mother that I was not “lady-like” enough. My dreams were built on courage, dare-devilry, spontaneity, guts, and just plain fun. She was mortified.
I was 7 years old when the Viet Nam War began in 1954. My childish self knew I was not old enough to race off to fight for my beloved country. But, from the beginning years of the war, I dreamed of when I could join the military and do my share.
I suspect I thought that the United States of America, the epitome of Liberty and Justice, would only go to war to defend that Liberty and that Justice for all, as stated in our Constitution. It made me innocently proud to think our beloved country would fight for the good of the South Vietnamese people, protecting them from the Communist villains of the north.
Twenty-one years later, that war ended with 58,220 American casualties. By then, I was married, had two small children of my own, and had out-grown my childish misunderstanding of war.
Two years after we walked away from that war, North Vietnam won their goal and the South went under Communist control … for what gain did all those people die?
Today I find it difficult to see justification or honor on either side. It almost seems as if, “we have all these weapons and need to use them up so we can get more,” is all the justification necessary to blow up homes, businesses, utilities, schools, and, of course, families.
I was reminded of my innocence as Israel and Hamas recently began using up their unending supply of munitions in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
Is it possible that the arms industry itself is part of this problem? As with all industries, if there is not a profit being made, the business will go under. Therefore, the business makes more and better products to lure in the buyers.
The arms industry thrives on selling more, better, bigger, and more deadly weapons at a time when we all need to be working together for the greater good for all. What would happen on our planet if we worked to make peace and to rescue our trashed atmosphere and oceans instead of filling them with more plastic, chemicals, fire, smoke, and death?
Wars might need to be fought, there is no doubt, but only in defense, to protect our citizens, our children, and all of our world’s children.
Or … we might figure out a better way to solve our problems.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com