Miscellaneous Musings: Voting in a purple world

I am writing this column two days before our election, in the middle of the night because I cannot sleep. The great, big harvest moon that rose tonight is tugging at my body. That beautiful orb is reminding me that planet earth and I are but minuscule bits of cosmic dust. It won’t let me sleep.
However, I am also filled with angst and need to do something to get through this week and next week and the many weeks into our future.
Yes, I voted. I would never miss an opportunity to have a say in the future of our country. And yes, I hope the candidates I voted for win. And yes, in 52 years of participating in our democracy there have only been four presidents whom I voted for who actually won. And that is just another bit of evidence that I am not in charge and often we do not get what we want.
But, less important than winning is how we move on now and how we treat our fellow citizens and our beautiful planet during and after our election.
The problem seems to be that we actually think we are in charge. We all believe that our reality is the real and true, universal reality. That belief system, whatever it is, leads us to believe that ‘our’ way is the ‘right’ way and everyone else is, well ... honestly ... evil.
It is this divisiveness that scares me to death.
Worse, I have life long friends and family members who have perspectives that are 180 degrees different than mine. They (actually we) are so entrenched in “beliefs” that we have no latitude for a philosophy different from our own.
At a young age, I learned that I would not always get my way. I do have a stubborn streak that encourages me to pretend that I know what is best for everyone. But I also have a streak of humility that reminds me that I am simply one of those little bits on a speck of a planet traveling through a universe the size of which we cannot even fathom .
Our political system is of human design. Wealthy white men received voting rights in 1788. Black men got the vote in 1870. Women fought for and won the right in 1920, a mere 100 years ago. In some ways these rights still are being fought for in 2020.
I guess what I am saying is this, I do not want our divisive political system to destroy the diversity of my family, friends, community, and country.
Our lives are not about red vs blue. Red + blue = purple, and purple is the world I want to call my home. I have my fingers crossed.
Now, back to bed.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!