One of my earliest memories turned me into a toilet fanatic. Well, it is less about the toilet and more about the lid.

To this day, I vividly remember being about 4 years old, going into our bathroom to use the toilet and hearing splashing in the toilet bowl. I reported the noise to my mom.

The lid was raised for a peek and we discovered a squirrel doing the breast stroke.

The lid was replaced. My mom called the police, and I was sent to my bedroom with a bucket.

Three police officers arrived.

Their first action was to check and see if there really was a squirrel in the toilet. Yup!

They made a plan. One officer was assigned to hold the front screen door open and another was assigned to hold the back screen door open. All interior doors were closed. The officers must have been well practiced!

When everyone was ready, the third officer signaled and the eviction began.

He lifted the toilet lid and seat. The squirrel jumped out of the toilet and began a frantic exploration of these new environs and quickly discovered one of the open doors.

End of story …

Well, that wasn’t the end at all.

In my life, I have lived in two other houses that have had rats who made it through the water line into the toilet bowl. I have become a fanatic about the Toilet Lid Rule.

In my house, the toilet lid is to be down at all times when the toilet is not in use, regardless of gender.

My sons were threatened with loss of privileges if they left the toilet lid up, and permanent lockdown if the seat was up and allowing the intruders the freedom to roam the house. To this day, they and their children know and follow my rule.

Unfortunately, visitors to my home don’t know this history and the implications of my posttraumatic toilet stress disorder (PTTSD).

The good news is that I usually don’t discover the wide-open mouth of the toilet until after visitors leave the premises. I have a moment of panic and quickly close off the escape route. I do tell the squirrel and rat stories when I find the bowl exposed, in hopes that my toilet seat rule catches on.

Along with my PTTSD, I have made a discovery. There is a big difference between walking into my bathroom with the toilet seat and lid neatly closed, or being faced with the gaping hole where bodily outputs are processed and disposed of.

And more, the closed lid makes the appliance an inviting, equal-opportunity device for all genders. Everyone who uses the toilet opens it and returns it to the closed position when finished.

Voila! No more worries about uninvited toilet visitors!

Whew!