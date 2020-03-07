Miscellaneous musings: The simple act of washing your hands

A few years ago I wrote a column on conserving water during hand washing. Today’s column is very nearly the same,but with the emphasis on cleanliness.

If you read my original column, you will remember that I said it only takes a very small trickle of water to thoroughly clean your hands. I stand by that criteria. It is not the amount of water you use that will clean your hands. Rather, it is the amount of time you spend and how much of the area below your wrists you actually wash.

Quietly watch someone who is washing their hands. Typically, they turn on the water faucet to full pressure, squirt soap on their hands, and vigorously rub their palms together while they rinse the soap down the drain. Those hands may look squeaky clean, but they are not actually clean.

It takes skill to clean hands and over the past few weeks I have read many directives on how to wash hands. This quote from the The Atlantic is typical:

“Wash your hands for 20 seconds, regularly. Note that soap works ideally in combination with scrubbing and heat, but cold water works far better than nothing. You do not need antibacterial soap; the coronavirus is a virus, not a bacterium.”