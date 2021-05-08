Miscellaneous Musings: The lessons of please and thank you

The trick? I never said, “What do you say?” I would keep the smile on my face and cheerfully hand them the pencil again. Actually, the smile was easy as I enjoyed this game immensely.

They would look at me dumbfounded and the smile would remain on my face, but I would not say a word.

They usually figured out if they said, “Thank you,” I would nod, say, “You’re welcome,” and release the pencil.

There were a few times when a child simply did not understand the game. They would let go of the pencil and just look at me. I would shrug, still smiling, and offer the pencil again.

Invariably, another child, usually a second grader, would walk over to the bewildered student and tell them, “You need to say “thank you.”

I would offer the pencil again and would receive a “thank you?” with a question mark. I would let go of the pencil with a smile and, “You’re welcome.”

These interactions generally only took place at the beginning of a new school year or when a new student joined our classroom. It didn’t take long for the entire class to realize they could avoid a bit of a scene if they just said “please” and “thank you.”

Remember, you cannot say “please” and “thank you” too many times in one day. Perhaps, if we say it often enough in our dealings with others, our children will naturally do the same.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com

