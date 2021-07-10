Miscellaneous Musings: The big rental across the street

Typically, my 30 springs in the Willamette Valley have been a cold and rainy slog to summer. As we neared the end of June we thought, “Will summer ever come?” My boys and I would be excited about the coming 4th of July celebration for the fun, but also for the warm sunshine due by July 5th.

For the past couple of years we have experienced summer appearing earlier and earlier in June. This spring, as the weather warmed and the tulips bloomed, the rain stopped and the sun warmed our bones. I hooked up my garden watering system in early May, expecting rainfall to make it an unnecessary chore.

The rain did show up for a couple of days, but the dry days returned and I was glad to have the system up and running as it was needed.

The early warm days brought other changes. What used to be a small, family home across the street with flowers and tulips was bulldozed a couple of years ago and in its place is an all too common Corvallis neighborhood addition.

The building is two stories with five bedrooms and five bathrooms on each level. There is a vast paved area and a small grassy area along the curb.

I tend to be pretty resilient and for a couple of years have found, for the most part, the tenants to be considerate, quiet, and friendly.