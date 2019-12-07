Miscellaneous Musings: The arduous path to stability

We lived in Astoria, and by the time my children were two and four, I was a single mom.

I taught pre-school for a few years and then decided to renew my teaching certificate, which I did at OSU, in 1982.

During that summer I learned new and exciting ways to engage children in math and and science and reading. I was thrilled to learn how to lead children through the discovery of learning.

We moved to Corvallis in 1983, and I spent the next four years doing one-year gigs. I made home visits to families in need, I spent a year in a local preschool, and then a year in a classroom from which I was not rehired because the principal didn’t think I did enough with workbooks and worksheets. He was not amused that I had a guitar and we spent time singing. He was fired the following year.

Another principal advised me to keep a smile on my face and stick with my goals. That was the hardest advice I ever had to follow.

The next year I worked as an aide in two fourth-grade classrooms. I loved the kids they gave me to work with. They were the lowest kids in class and working with them to pass their math tests was a delight. We played with math and I challenged them to learn, and they did! But, I wanted to be the teacher.

