Miscellaneous Musings: The absolutely true story of the maple tree

A couple of years ago, a tree spoke to me. I suspect you just rolled your eyes and are expecting a punch line.
But, the tree did speak to me.
It wasn’t just any old tree, it was the lovely Japanese maple that I planted in front of my kitchen window nearly 30 years ago. Every day since then, as I wash my dishes, I’ve looked through the leaves of that tree. True, there are times, when the days are short and the dark comes early, that I look through that tree and see not a single leaf.
But, after winter, the leaves sprout and grow into a lovely spring green. And, toward summer it makes seed spinners with hints of of orange and yellow.
As the days darken into fall the leaves turn maple orange, a last hoorah before they dry up and fall away.
It was the summer I repainted my house.
When I bought the house it needed lots of TLC and I convinced the property manager to hire me to paint it. I chose an ordinary tan and as soon as it was done I saw my mistake. I hated the tan, but the deed was done and I lived with it for over 20 years.
About five years ago I decided it was time to get rid of the tan.
I chose a lovely, mild sage green and from the first brush-full I knew it was the color the house wanted to be. I hired a young neighbor to help me and we both agreed that the sage green was a great improvement over the bland tan.
I picked eggplant for the trim and we were finished in early September.
Then, the dilemma presented itself. The house has a beautiful red-ish brown front door and an unremarkable white screen door. The white was certainly not a compliment to the brown door. I made many trips to Spaeth Lumber Yard for color samples, but by October the screen door was still white.
One morning, standing at my kitchen sink, looking out through the beautiful fall leaves, I heard the voice of the maple tree! It said, “This color!”
I dried my hands, ran out the front door, crossed the street and looked at my house. The maple tree was a glorious mix of fading green, brown, and stunning maple orange.
I raced back across the street, looked carefully, chose one leaf, and drove to Spaeth. They had a perfect match and within an hour the screen door was the lovely orange of the maple leaves. The tree was smugly proud of itself and dropped those beautiful leaves within a week.
When I told my grandkids this story, they rolled their eyes.
But, I know, and the tree knows, this is an absolutely true story.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at baglady@cmug.com Her recently published book of columns is available at Grassroots and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis. Dianne will appear at a virtual Grassroots event Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_Wdy0ov-4QWysoKJl8yrNlg