Miscellaneous Musings: Students come in all varieties

A principal once said, “Teachers do not get to not like kids in their classrooms.”

It surprised me when he said that. I thought that was a given, you are assigned to a room and the room is filled with children that you will be teaching for the school year. They come in difference sizes, shapes, and colors, and they each bring their own set of aches and pains and histories.

My designation as “teacher” meant that I dealt with all manner of issues. I had children that had never been told, “No!” There were children from alcoholic and grossly dysfunctional homes. Some children had never been read to, or put to bed in a timely manner, or been given a healthy diet, or were allowed to watch the most violent movies ever made at all hours of the day or night.

I used to tell my own children, “You get what you get and you don’t pitch a fit!” They were fed well, had a regular bedtime, were read to on a daily basis, and were disciplined with love.

In my class, every socio-economic and ethnic group was represented. One principal’s daughter was in my class, as was a little girl who lived in a car with her mother. They had to walk to school in the morning and afternoon because the mother had no money for gas.