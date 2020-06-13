Miscellaneous Musings: Students come in all varieties

A principal once said, “Teachers do not get to not like kids in their classrooms.”
It surprised me when he said that. I thought that was a given, you are assigned to a room and the room is filled with children that you will be teaching for the school year. They come in difference sizes, shapes, and colors, and they each bring their own set of aches and pains and histories.
My designation as “teacher” meant that I dealt with all manner of issues. I had children that had never been told, “No!” There were children from alcoholic and grossly dysfunctional homes. Some children had never been read to, or put to bed in a timely manner, or been given a healthy diet, or were allowed to watch the most violent movies ever made at all hours of the day or night.
I used to tell my own children, “You get what you get and you don’t pitch a fit!” They were fed well, had a regular bedtime, were read to on a daily basis, and were disciplined with love.
In my class, every socio-economic and ethnic group was represented. One principal’s daughter was in my class, as was a little girl who lived in a car with her mother. They had to walk to school in the morning and afternoon because the mother had no money for gas.
There was a boy who was so obese he hated going to recess or P.E. When we took our first walk, my aide was sure he would never make it. He barely did, but in a few months he was no longer struggling with the walk and his grandma told me he had asked her if they could walk to the grocery store together. She told me this story with tears in her eyes.
One little boy who came to me with scars carved into his face by his father was not prepared for learning or doing classwork. I inched him along but, at the end of second grade we, the administration, his grandmother, and I, decided he was not ready for thirrd grade. When the room was empty, I told him he couldn’t go on to third grade. He began throwing a chair. Over and over, he threw the chair closer and closer to me. I did not respond. The chair finally landed next to mine. He sat down and crawled under my arm, crying. I held him and told him I was giving him the gift of time.
Children are so diverse. I sincerely hope we are learning that one size does not fit all of the sizes, shapes, colors, and abilities of children who walk into our lives. I hope the lessons we are learning now will bring justice and equity into our schools for every one who shows up for an education.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
