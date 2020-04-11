Miscellaneous Musings: Perhaps this is a time of great turning

It is with deep concern that I hope this column finds you nestled safely in your homes. While not what we might have wished for in this beautiful spring season, there might be some unexpected surprises that can warm our hearts and fortify our courage.
So, ever the optimist at even the worst of times...
My yard and garden is almost weed free. I go out with my digger and my bucket and have filled my yard barrel with all the unwanted guests. Weeds that I have battled for years, I am spending time digging out by their roots. I love it!
Also in my garden, I have removed all the retired strawberries that just take up space and don’t give me more than a dozen or so mediocre bites. Gone, and replaced with new plants that will abundantly feed my soul for a few years to come. Yum, can’t wait!
Another surprising plus of this hard time is the friendliness of the people I pass on my daily walks. As a person who loves interacting with strangers wherever I go, I have been disappointed with how many people stoically avoid eye contact, just needing to get past me without having to acknowledge that we are sharing the sidewalk. Now, nearly everyone I pass, honoring the 6-foot rule, greets me with a moment of personal connection, a smile, a wave, or a “Good day!” I love it, love it, love it!
And, most unexpected, from the very beginning of our quarantine I have been astounded by the quiet. Not just in my house, which tends to be quiet most of the time, but outside. As I go for walks through my neighborhood, I stop and listen and realize that this is truly the sound of the Earth.
Having grown up in the 20th century, I am used to the cars, trucks, trains, and planes speeding and blaring their way through our lives. These days of quarantine have quieted the streets and cleared the skies beyond anything I have known in my lifetime.
When I am back packing, spending long days walking through trees and open spaces and sleeping in the quietest places on Earth, there is a silent solitude that feeds my soul. But, even there, the sound of airplanes is a dull roar that never goes away.
Returning from the wild to my home, to civilization, the blare and pollution of human life is accepted as normal and I quickly stop noticing.
So, I know times are tough. I know it isn’t easy to be quarantined. I know there are hard times ahead. But, perhaps, we will come out the other end with a higher expectation of what we want our world and our lives to look and sound like.
I wish you well.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
